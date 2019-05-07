Michelle Griego chats with producer Tracey Edmonds and Sarunas J. Jackson, star of a new show that explores the personal lives of basketball players and their wives, ‘Games People Play,’ premiering on BET.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.