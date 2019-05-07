Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Michelle Griego, Tracey Edmonds

Michelle Griego chats with producer Tracey Edmonds and Sarunas J. Jackson, star of a new show that explores the personal lives of basketball players and their wives, ‘Games People Play,’ premiering on BET.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s