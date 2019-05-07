PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — A suspected hit-and-run driver who struck a middle school student, leaving him with mouth and facial injuries, has surrendered to Pleasanton police.

Investigators said a woman walked into their headquarters on Monday afternoon, saying “she saw a news story on social media about the collision and realized she was involved.”

The unnamed driver has yet to be charged and was “fully cooperating” with police as the investigation is ongoing.

Alex Borsody told KPIX 5 he was in a rush to get to his mother who was parked across the street from Harvest Park Middle School on Greenwood Road near Valley Avenue when he was struck by a minivan last Friday.

“I don’t know why would you hit me and just drive off, they could have at least checked to see that I was okay,” said Borsody.

Borsody has stitches on his lip, chipped teeth, and bruises.

“It kind of felt like a hallucination at first, I didn’t really think that I actually got hit,” he added.

His mother Stacey Borsody’s dash camera video caught the silver Toyota Sienna passing her van.

“I heard this bang,” said Stacey Borsody. “I look out my window and I turn around and I see my older son and he’s poppin’ up, and going on the sidewalk and he’s got blood all streaming down his mouth.”

Stacey said there were many witnesses, but unfortunately no one got the license plate. She said they saw the van stop to pick up a boy in a blue backpack after the accident.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.