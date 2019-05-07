



OAKLAND (AP) — Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics pitched his second career no-hitter by shutting down the Cincinnati Reds with help from two spectacular defensive plays in a 2-0 victory Tuesday night.

Fiers (3-3) followed up his 2015 gem against the Dodgers with a 131-pitch masterpiece to become the 35th pitcher with multiple no-hitters in his career. He walked two, struck out six and ended it by fanning Eugenio Suarez with a big curveball.

The A’s poured out of the dugout to mob Fiers in celebration after the final out in front of a few thousand fans remaining — the game started more than 1 ½ hours later because of a light malfunction at the Coliseum. Fiers tipped his hat to the crowd and raised his arms in triumph as he walked off.

This one didn’t come without tense moments as Fiers was bailed out by back-to-back great defensive plays in the sixth inning. Second baseman Jurickson Profar made a diving catch on Kyle Farmer’s popup into short right field for the second out, prompting Fiers to throw up his arms in celebration.

Joey Votto followed that with a drive to center field, but Ramon Laureano leaped at the fence to pull the ball back and rob the Reds star of a home run.

