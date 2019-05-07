



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — During an emotional day of testimony, a woman who lived at the Ghost Ship warehouse told the jury about the terror that gripped her as she raced a “wall of flame” to safety the night of the deadly fire in December 2016.

Derick Almena, 49, and creative director Max Harris, 29, have been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire during a music party at the warehouse at 1309 31st Ave. on the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

A jury of nine women and three men will determine their fate during the trial that was expected to take several months.

Monday’s opening day of testimony was filled with emotion as a victim’s mother told the jury’s about receiving a text from her daughter saying “I’m going to die” as the flames neared.

Elizabeth Mazzola, who now lives in Berkeley, told jurors she moved into the warehouse at 1309 31st Ave. about a month before the fire and thought it was safe to live there.

However, under questioning by Alameda County prosecutor Autrey James, Mazzola said that after the fire broke out she wasn’t aware of any fire sprinklers, fire alarms and smoke alarms and isn’t sure if there were any exit signs.

Mazzola said she was one of about 10 people who lived on the first floor of the warehouse at the time of the fire and estimated that about seven people lived on the building’s second floor. The building was not permitted for residential use.

She said she was in the trailer where she lived on the first floor when she heard fellow resident Carmen Brito, who also survived the blaze, yell for help.

Mazzola said she yelled, “Fire!,” grabbed her cellphone and was able to get out of the building quickly.

When James asked Mazzola if she still thinks the warehouse was safe in light of the fact that 36 people were killed in the fire, she said, “It’s such a strange question. I don’t know if I can answer that.”

Alameda County prosecutor Casey Bates alleged in his opening statement that Almena and Harris are criminally liable for the fire because there was no time and no way for the people at the party to escape since the warehouse didn’t have important safeguards, such as fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and exit signs.

Bates also said Almena and Harris violated the terms of the warehouse’s lease by turning it into a living space and hosting underground music parties there.\

Earlier on Monday, Nicholas Bouchard, 27, testified that he called a meeting several weeks after he and Almena signed a lease for the warehouse to address his concern that they were violating the terms of the lease by allowing people to live there.

Bouchard said he also was concerned that there were safety issues because the building lacked adequate smoke alarms and fire extinguishers and there were electrical and water issues as well.

But Bouchard said Almena arrived late for the meeting and that when he he finally showed up “he scoffed and laughed at us” and looked at his cellphone and Facebook.

Bouchard lived with Almena and a few others at the warehouse for a few weeks after they signed the lease, but moved out because of his concerns.

