OAKLAND (CBS SF) — There is an obvious difference when you look at the lineups for Golden State and the Houston Rockets. Just ask Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“They got a lot of middle linebackers on that team,” he said. “They are sturdy. We look more like volleyball players — long and lean. But we’ve done this many times before and we’ve played all kinds of different teams. Everybody tries to be physical with us because they should — that’s the best way to try to beat us. Houston is very physical.”

Over the years physical teams have caused the Warriors trouble. For a long time, Golden State had an extremely difficult time with the grinding style of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Against the Rockets, the Warriors have yet to really corral P.J. Turner. With Tucker on the court, Houston is outscoring the Warriors by 4.1 net points per 100 possessions and they have dominated the offensive boards in their two wins.

According to the Washington Post, Turner has guarded Steph Curry on 36 possessions and the Warriors sharpshooter has scored just nine points. He’s covered Klay Thompson 19 times and the heralded ‘Splash Brother’ has scored a mere 8 points.

He’s also been a bit of kryptonite to Warriors all everything Superman Draymond Green. Tucker has covered him on 40 possessions and Green has scored just six points.

The veteran Houston forward has moved to center during the playoffs when the Rockets have gone to their small lineup. He’s averaging 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, but those stats don’t include his hustle plays. He has battled inside to give his team numerous second-shot opportunities on the offensive glass.

Turner’s scrappy, physical attitude has not been lost on Green.

“We go into a fight thinking its a fair fight and it’s not,” he said. “They are doing whatever it takes to win — not like they are doing anything dirty. They are doing whatever it takes to win and we are just kinda rolling in like ‘Okay we’ll box’ and they are slamming us. We got to change our mindset.”

Kerr said he’s confident his team can make that change for Wednesday night’s Game 5.

“We know what we have to do,” he said.