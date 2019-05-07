NAPA (KPIX 5) — A large perfume theft from a beauty supply store led to a chase and the arrests of two suspects, Napa Police reported on their Facebook page.
The suspects reportedly took nearly $4,000 worth of perfume from the Ulta Beauty on Trancas Street in Napa.
Napa police said their detectives later spotted the car and chased it down Highway 29. American Canyon Police later joined the pursuit. Police said the suspects tried to jump the railroad tracks in American Canyon, but did not make it.
A close look at the photos on the Napa police Facebook page showed an unusual item covering the rear license plate of the getaway car. It appeared to be white lace lingerie.
Two female suspects were arrested. KPIX 5 reached out to Napa police and they would not elaborate on their Facebook post.
The manager at Ulta Beauty said she could not comment.