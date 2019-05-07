Filed Under:CHP, Connector Ramp, Highway 1, Highway 17, Santa Cruz, traffic, Traffic Alert

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An overturned tractor trailer on the southbound Highway 17 connector at Highway 1 in Santa Cruz has shut down the southbound ramp between the two roadways, according to authorities.

At 2:13 p.m., CHP reported a severe traffic alert due to the overturned vehicle blocking the connector ramp.

Santa Cruz CHP tweeted out a photo of the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s