Comments
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An overturned tractor trailer on the southbound Highway 17 connector at Highway 1 in Santa Cruz has shut down the southbound ramp between the two roadways, according to authorities.
At 2:13 p.m., CHP reported a severe traffic alert due to the overturned vehicle blocking the connector ramp.
Santa Cruz CHP tweeted out a photo of the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.