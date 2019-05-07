  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
By Jackie Ward
Filed Under:Amazon Go, Cashless, Credit, Credit cards, Low-income, San Francisco, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors may start forcing cashless stores to accept cash payments.

The board will consider a ban on cashless stores that some say discriminate against low-income residents who don’t have access to credit.

There are three Amazon Go stores in the downtown area alone where shoppers grab what they want and are then charged through a credit card on their phone.

In March, Philadelphia became the first city to ban cashless businesses. New Jersey’s governor signed a similar bill as well. Massachusetts has had a law on the books since 1978 banning cashless businesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s