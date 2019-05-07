Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors may start forcing cashless stores to accept cash payments.
The board will consider a ban on cashless stores that some say discriminate against low-income residents who don’t have access to credit.
There are three Amazon Go stores in the downtown area alone where shoppers grab what they want and are then charged through a credit card on their phone.
In March, Philadelphia became the first city to ban cashless businesses. New Jersey’s governor signed a similar bill as well. Massachusetts has had a law on the books since 1978 banning cashless businesses.