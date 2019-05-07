Filed Under:Brawl, Fight, San Jose, San Jose News, Teenagers, Teens

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two men were taken to a hospital on Monday night after five or six people in south San Jose – ranging from 16 to 18 years old – allegedly assaulted them, according to police.

The assault was first reported at 9:47 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tucson Drive, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. Shots were fired in the area at the time of the assault, but Garcia said no victims were located.

No suspects are in custody as of early Monday morning. The victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s