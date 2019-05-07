



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police on Tuesday released the names of the three officers who shot and killed a car theft suspect who allegedly rammed one of the officers on Saturday.

The officers are Sgt. James Mason, a 17-year veteran of the department, Officer Edward Carboni, who has been at the department for six months, and Aaron Alvarez, who has been an officer for one year.

Officers responded to Kollmar Drive and Story Road at 12:55 p.m. to reports of the stolen car. They found the car occupied by a male driver and backed into an apartment parking lot.

Police blocked in the car on all sides, but the suspect didn’t comply with commands to surrender. Chief Eddie Garcia said the suspect was acting “peculiar and “bizarre.”

The man jumped out of his car’s sunroof and hopped onto other vehicles in an effort to escape, but jumped back into his vehicle and allegedly rammed into patrol vehicles when he was unable to find an exit, according to police.

He kept ramming into vehicles until he was able to make a space between the cars, then drove his car directly at Mason, according to police. Mason, Carboni and Alvarez began firing, but Mason was hit, pinned between the suspect’s car and a parked vehicle and dragged under the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

The suspect was hit at least once by gunfire and the car came to a stop after hitting a support pole in the parking lot. Paramedics responded to the scene for treatment and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It was the second fatal police shooting of the year. The man has not yet been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Mason suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures, but was discharged from the hospital Monday. No one else was injured and all three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The suspect was a validated gang member and has been convicted of numerous crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and auto theft, and was on probation for brandishing a weapon, according to police.

The shooting was captured on body-worn camera and footage will be released after an investigation by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the medical examiner’s office. Police internal affairs, the city attorney and the Independent Police Auditor’s office are also overseeing the investigation.

