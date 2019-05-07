(CBS Local/WCCO) — A new study finds men engage in just as much negative gossip as women.
The study — from the University of California, Riverside – took data from 467 people, and looked at many factors of gossip: who gossips the most, what topics they gossip about, and how often they gossip.
According to the study, women do indeed gossip more than men, but only in neutral, information-sharing gossip. Both men and women were found to gossip just as much when it comes to negative subjects.
Other findings include: younger people engage in more negative gossip than older adults, three-fourths of gossip was neutral, but negative gossip was twice as prevalent as positive.
The study also found poorer, less educated people don’t gossip more than wealthier, better-educated people.
The overwhelming takeaway from the study is that everyone gossips, and that “gossip is ubiquitous”.
A new #UCR study finds that people gossip an average of 52 minutes a day. Here are seven other facts you probably didn’t know about gossip. @UCR_CHASS_Dean https://t.co/rPFcT3K7Xg
— UC Riverside (@UCRiverside) May 5, 2019