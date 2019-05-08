BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Cities around the Bay Area are participating in the 25th annual Bike to Work Day on Thursday, encouraging residents to get out of cars and onto bicycles.
Energizer stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with refreshments, free Bike to Work Day bags and encouragement for participants. A list of energizer stations, related events and informational resources are available at www.bayareabiketowork.com.
Berkeley, will have nearly 20 “energizer stations” open around town for the annual event and invites participants to attend a celebration at the end of the day.
Berkeley has the highest percentage of bike commuters for cities with a population over 100,000 in the U.S., according to the 2014 U.S. Census American Community Survey. “Berkeley’s 9.7 percent of people who bike to work is a rate that’s more than four times the Alameda County average and nearly five times the Bay Area average,” the city notes in promoting the event.
The mayor and City Council members have been invited to the energizer station at City Hall at Center and Milvia streets, which will be staffed by members of cycling advocacy and education group Bike East Bay.
A Bike to Work Day Happy Hour will have food trucks, beer, live music, and games for all ages on the Milvia Street Bicycle Boulevard at Derby Street and hosted by Sports Basement from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Berkeley.
Similar after-parties are also planned at other Bay Area locations.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.