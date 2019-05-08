FREMONT (CBS SF) — Citing a new state law requiring greater transparency, Fremont police Wednesday released investigative reports and body cam and other videos of six officer-involved shootings from January 2015-April 2018.
Fremont police said since the law went into effect on January 1, they have received more than 20 requests for public records related to officer-involved shootings and incidents involving great bodily injury.
Over the last four months, investigators have been preparing video summaries and redacting numerous documents in response to these requests.
On Wednesday, the department uploaded officer-involved shooting investigative summaries and videos for six past incidents that are not currently pending civil or criminal litigation.
They are:
- January 16, 2015 incident on Lake Arrowhead
- July 20, 2015 incident on Baffin Ave.
- June 1, 2016 incident in Irvington
- April 9, 2017 incident on Fremont Blvd. at Decoto Rd.
- May 29, 2017 incident on Mowry Ave.
- April 5, 2018 incident on Fremont Blvd. at Nicolet
The investigative summary documents and links to the videos can be found here.