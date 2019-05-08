(KPIX 5) — Santa Clara County this week launched a public campaign to encourage residents to voluntarily surrender unwanted guns, without payment, to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Firearms Relinquishment Program allows for year-round 24/7 drop-offs at the sheriff’s headquarters and two substations.

Under the new program, there is no money exchanged. This differs from traditional gun buy-back programs, where $100 to $200 are paid per weapon.

Previously, deputies have also retrieved weapons at callers’ homes, a longstanding service offered by nearly all counties in California. But Santa Clara County believes it is the first in the state to make such a public push for a free take-back program.

“Even one or two firearms off the streets, and out of the homes of people who don’t want them to fall into the hands of children, or someone who does not have the training or skills to safely manipulate or handle a firearm, I think that’s worth it for us,” says Deputy Michael Low, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The deputy will ask the participant for basic information such as a name, to document on the property receipt. The deputy will also record the serial number of the weapon and check to see if the weapon has been reported stolen. If weapons are believed to be connected to a crime, detectives will follow up on leads, according to Deputy Low.

The new relinquishment program came out of last year’s Community Summit on Firearms Safety, a gathering of more than 300 various stakeholders, organized by the office of Supervisor Dave Cortese. The summit explored cost effective ways to reduce gun-related crimes, suicides, and accidental shootings.

“What we’re trying to do is encourage people, if you have someone in your household or around your household that has mental health issues, this might be the time to get rid of that gun, no questions asked. Turn it into the Sheriff’s Office and keep that household a little bit safer,” said Cortese.

Cortese says any residents concerned about maintaining anonymity can coordinate the surrender of the weapon through local community-based groups. According to Cortese, they have been “working in good faith to minimize unintended consequences”.

“We’ve not yet run into a situation where somebody who was basically innocent was implicated in somebody else’s bad act. We’ll keep watching this program and if necessary tweak it to make sure people feel very comfortable with it,” said Cortese.

To begin the relinquishment process, call the the Sheriff’s non-emergency line 408-299-2311. Weapons should be unloaded and kept secured inside the vehicle, where a deputy will retrieve it. Do not bring weapons into the Sheriff’s facilities. Click here for more instructions:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/Documents/Press%20Releases/2019/2019-05-06%20Firearms%20Voluntary%20Relinquishment.pdf