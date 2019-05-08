SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who was killed in a suspected DUI racing crash Sunday has been identified as 24-year-old David Mandujano of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
Mandujano was a passenger in a silver 2002 Pontiac Trans Am that crashed into a tree at about 9:55 p.m. at Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue in San Jose. Social media users said he was always kind and positive, and was preparing to move to Las Vegas before he died.
The driver in the crash, who has not yet been identified, will be booked into Santa Clara County jail after he is discharged from the hospital. He is facing charges of felony DUI causing death, among others.
Police said the driver had been drinking and was racing with a black Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash. Officers have not released any identifying information for either driver.
The crash was the 15th fatal collision of the year in San Jose, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Tompkins at (408) 277-4645.