Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Fairfield fire department, Fairfield News, Fatal accident, Fatal Car Crash, Injury Crash, Mass Casualties, traffic

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield firefighters and CHP are at the scene of a fatal major injury accident involving multiple cars on the eastbound lanes of Highway 12 west of Beck Avenue. All lanes of the roadway are currently blocked.

At 4:35 p.m., the Solano County CHP office confirmed that there was one fatality in the five-vehicle accident. Authorities are estimating the roadway will be closed for about two hours.

California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfield Fire Department confirmed there were “mass casualties” in the crash in a tweet.

Traffic is being diverted off at Chadbourne Road. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

 

