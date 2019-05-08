Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield firefighters and CHP were at the scene of a fatal major injury accident involving multiple cars on the eastbound lanes of Highway 12 west of Beck Avenue. All lanes of the roadway were blocked for over two hours.
At 4:35 p.m., the Solano County CHP office confirmed that there was one fatality in the five-vehicle accident.
California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfield Fire Department confirmed the crash was a “mass casualty incident” in a tweet.
Traffic was being diverted off at Chadbourne Road. All lanes of the roadway were reopened at 6:05 p.m.