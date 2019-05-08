



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Ghost Ship trial continued with the third day of witness testimony Wednesday as an expert with the Oakland Fire Department returned to the stand.

Derick Almena, 49, and creative director Max Harris, 29, each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the massive fatal fire during a music party at the warehouse at 1309 31st Ave. on the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

After a line of questioning continued from Tuesday, Cesar Avila of the Alameda County Fire Department was deemed an expert witness. He educated the court on fire and building codes.

Avila is the former head of fire inspections for the city of Oakland. As the Assistant Fire Marshal of Oakland, he also supervised six fire inspectors.

This was the first time he has ever been defined as an expert in court.

Judge Trina Thompson said Avila qualified as an expert witness, but included one limitation: he is only allowed to testify regarding the implementation of fire and building codes.

Avila educated the court on how many exits and fire extinguishers a building like the ghost ship warehouse should have, as well as proper lighting and a fire alarm system.

Later Wednesday, Avila is expected to comment on the city’s relationship with the Ghost Ship warehouse regarding inspections and when they were done prior to the fire.

Defense attorneys for Harris and Almena claim that the cause of the fire was arson.