FREMONT (CBS SF) – At least one person has been arrested and Fremont Boulevard is closed near downtown Fremont after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and knocked down power lines early Wednesday morning, according to Fremont police.
The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Fremont Boulevard between Adler and Thornton Avenues, according to Sgt. William Johnson. The suspect, only described as a man, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and the power pole belonged to the city.
The roadway will be closed until at least 8:30 a.m., police said.
Nobody was injured.
