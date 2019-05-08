Filed Under:DUI, DUI arrest, DUI Crash, Fremont, Fremont news, Power pole, Power Pole Crash

FREMONT (CBS SF) – At least one person has been arrested and Fremont Boulevard is closed near downtown Fremont after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and knocked down power lines early Wednesday morning, according to Fremont police.

The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Fremont Boulevard between Adler and Thornton Avenues, according to Sgt. William Johnson. The suspect, only described as a man, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and the power pole belonged to the city.

The roadway will be closed until at least 8:30 a.m., police said.

Nobody was injured.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

