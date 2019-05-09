Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – At least one person has died and another suffered major injuries following a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to police.
The collision was reported at 8:28 p.m. at the intersection of 12th and Willow streets. The motorcyclist, identified as a 36-year-old man, died of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made and the collision is under investigation.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.