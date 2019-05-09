SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a shooting on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in San Leandro Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said the brazen daylight shooting took place just after 1 p.m. on I-580 near the 164th Avenue exit.
Helicopter video showed a gray Nissan Maxima sedan with its passenger side windows shattered. There was also a bullet hole in the car’s front window.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the shooting. Traffic was not impacted by the shooting scene.
No further details were immediately available.
In March, the CHP said a spate of three freeway shootings in three consecutive days around the Bay Area appeared to be targeted attacks and were not related. There have been nearly 200 shootings on Bay Area freeways since November 2015, killing nine people. The CHP has only made 39 arrests in those cases.