Filed Under:CHP, I-80, Injury Accident, Richmond, traffic

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — CHP have issued a traffic alert after an injury crash Thursday afternoon on I-80 in Richmond, according to authorities.

At 2:51 p.m., CHP reported that an accident with injuries on eastbound I-80 west of Central Avenue in Richmond had blocked the three left lanes of the freeway.

The lane closures have created a large back up that extends all the way to the MacArthur Maze and on to northbound I-880 as well as westbound I-580.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s