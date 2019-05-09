Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — CHP have issued a traffic alert after an injury crash Thursday afternoon on I-80 in Richmond, according to authorities.
At 2:51 p.m., CHP reported that an accident with injuries on eastbound I-80 west of Central Avenue in Richmond had blocked the three left lanes of the freeway.
The lane closures have created a large back up that extends all the way to the MacArthur Maze and on to northbound I-880 as well as westbound I-580.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.