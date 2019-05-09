OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State forward Kevin Durant suffered a strained calf in the Warriors Game 5 win over Houston and has been ruled out for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals, the team announced Thursday.

The Warriors, who have a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series, played in Houston on Friday night and would return to Oracle Arena for a deciding Game 7 on Sunday if needed.

Durant underwent an MRI on Thursday morning that ruled out a possible torn Achilles tendon.

“Durant will not travel with the team for Game 6 on Friday in Houston and will remain in the Bay Area for treatment,” the team said in a release. “He will be re-evaluated next week.”

Kerr talked with the injured Durant, who has been on an incredible roll in the post-season, after the Game 5.

“He’s disappointed,” the Warriors head coach said. “But he’s excited for our guys and for our victory…We’ll see what happens in the next couple days.”

Durant strained his right calf late in the third quarter. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a baseline jumper. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Kerr said he would huddle with his coaching staff on Thursday and decide how he will shuffle his lineup.