BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old man who died in a head-on collision Monday on state Highway 4 in Brentwood has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Jose Guadalupe Munoz Padilla from Ripon in San Joaquin County.
The California Highway Patrol was alerted of a crash between two vehicles on eastbound Highway 4 east of Balfour Road around 4:35 p.m. Monday.
CHP, police and East Contra Costa Fire responded to the scene.
Upon the arrival of emergency personnel and CHP officers, it was determined that a 2018 Honda SUV was driven across the solid double yellow lines, into oncoming traffic, and collided head on into a 2013 Toyota Corolla.
Officers determined that Jan Kristian Gyllstrom, a 46-year-old Concord man, had veered his 2018 Honda SUV over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, slamming into Padilla’s 2013 Toyota Corolla.
Gyllstrom was uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, according to the CHP.
