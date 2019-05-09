PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A 47-year-old man who was shot in the chest late Monday night in Pittsburg and died Tuesday morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Andrew McCoy of Pittsburg.
Police officers responded to a report that shots had been fired on Shoreline Drive shortly before midnight. As they were on their way, they received a call from a woman who said her son had been shot and then ran into her house.
Officers arrived and initiated emergency treatment until paramedics and firefighters arrived and took over.
McCoy was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he died Tuesday.
Investigators do not know whether the victim and the shooter knew each other. Police have asked anyone with more information to call their anonymous tip line at (925) 252-4040.
