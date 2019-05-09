SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are investigating a triple shooting Thursday afternoon that left three male victims injured including one in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said that on Thursday at about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2800 block of Senter Road in San Jose.

Arriving officers found three adult male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities confirmed that one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. Police said no suspects have been identified or apprehended in connection with the shooting.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a number of San Jose police units still at the scene of the shooting over four hours later. An area of strip mall parking lot on Senter Road was cordoned off by yellow tape. A number of Vietnamese restaurants are located at the strip mall.

Police evidence markers could also be seen at various locations in the parking lot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the suspect motive remain under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police at 408-277-8900.