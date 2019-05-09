SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has hired a new Director of Transit to lead the agency’s Transit Division, the agency announced Thursday.

Julie Kirschbaum has been appointed by the SFMTA Board of Directors to the position after serving as acting transit director since October. She’ll now be responsible for managing the division, which is largely responsible for Muni’s day-to-day bus and light-rail operations.

Kirschbaum’s appointment comes as the SFMTA also searches for a new transportation director to lead the agency after Director of Transportation Ed Reiskin announced he would be resigning in August.

“Julie has immense knowledge, talent and passion that can bring a new approach to leading the transit division,” Reiskin said in a news release. “I am confident that she is the right leaders as Muni continues to move forward.”

Kirschbaum brings more than 20 years of transportation experience and was selected in 2017 as chief transportation officer.

“I am honored and humbled to take on this critical role,” she said. “While we have a lot of work to do, the steps we are taking now will help improve the system for everyone. If we remain committed to putting our riders first, replacing and expanding our fleet, continuing to invest in maintenance and ensuing our system is in a state of good repair, we will provide San Francisco with the world class system it deserves.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.