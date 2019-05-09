  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:San Francisco, San Francisco News, SF Tenderloin, Shooting, Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One man was injured in an early morning shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district Thursday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street, police said. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot at least one time and transported to a hospital.

Police said the victim is in stable condition. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444.

