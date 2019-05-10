  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cuisine, food, Oakland, oakland food
oakland cupcakes yelp

By Hoodline

Looking to sample the best cupcakes around Oakland?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Angel Cakes Cupcakes

Topping the list is Angel Cakes Cupcakes. Located at 745 Fifth St. (between Brush and Castro streets) in Jack London Square, the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Oakland, boasting five stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp.

2. James And The Giant Cupcake

Next up is Paradise Park’s James and the Giant Cupcake, situated at 6326 San Pablo Ave. (between 63rd and 64th streets). With 4.5 stars out of 501 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score custom cakes and cupcakes has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts

Waverly’s Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts, located at 285 23rd St. (between Waverly and Harrison streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews.

4. Sweet Bar Bakery

Sweet Bar Bakery, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and cupcakes in Waverly, is another go-to, with four stars out of 423 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2355 Broadway (between 24th and 23rd streets) to see for yourself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s