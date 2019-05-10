By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best cupcakes around Oakland?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Angel Cakes Cupcakes
Topping the list is Angel Cakes Cupcakes. Located at 745 Fifth St. (between Brush and Castro streets) in Jack London Square, the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Oakland, boasting five stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp.
2. James And The Giant Cupcake
Next up is Paradise Park’s James and the Giant Cupcake, situated at 6326 San Pablo Ave. (between 63rd and 64th streets). With 4.5 stars out of 501 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score custom cakes and cupcakes has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts
Waverly’s Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts, located at 285 23rd St. (between Waverly and Harrison streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews.
4. Sweet Bar Bakery
Sweet Bar Bakery, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and cupcakes in Waverly, is another go-to, with four stars out of 423 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2355 Broadway (between 24th and 23rd streets) to see for yourself.