Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley are on the hunt for a pair of 10-year-old boys accused of snatching a wallet Thursday, according to authorities.
The robbery happened on the corner of Hearst Avenue and California Street Thursday afternoon.
Police said the boys took the wallet and ran south down California Street to a getaway car.
Two other robberies also took place in Berkeley Thursday, both about a mile away from the location the young suspects were linked to.
However, it was not clear if the same boys were involved in those robberies.