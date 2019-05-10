  • KPIX 5On Air

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) — A Caltrain engineer was struck by a thrown object Friday evening as the train he was operating was moving north through Redwood City, according to officials.

Caltrain officials said the incident involving train #381 happened at around 6:30 p.m. just outside the Redwood City station. It is causing major delays as officials single track trains through the area.

It’s not known who threw it or what the object was. The train was stopped while transit police investigated.

The train’s conductor called for an ambulance but the extent of the engineer’s injuries is not known.

There were 450 passengers on board who were being transferred to a different northbound train to continue their journey after train #381 was terminated in Redwood City.

