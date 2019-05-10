



SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A San Mateo attorney is facing a lawsuit that accuses him of running over a teenage kayaker with a ski boat while intoxicated last fall, leaving the teen with catastrophic injuries.

Police say Stephen Andrew Chiari was drunk when he ran over 15-year-old Francesco Adamo in October last year in the Marina Lagoon in San Mateo.

In photos provided by the teen’s family lawyers, the injuries they say the 15-year-old sustained in the incident are visible. The complaint filed by the family states that the boy sustained deep lacerations on his back, a crushed chest impacting his lungs, a head wound and skull fracture including damage to the base of his brain and a spine injury.

The teen’s parents are calling for the San Mateo County District Attorney to files felony charges against Chiari.

The boy’s parents described the traumatic moments in a press conference Friday morning.

“The boat didn’t slow down. It pointed toward us and then made a turn and pointed toward my son,” said the boy’s father, Filippo Adamo. “It’s been very frustrating, the experience with the DA. First of all, because we didn’t hear from him for a very long time after the accident. Then I tried to make a move to find the DA.”

The family says the San Mateo County DA’s office eventually told them after six months that Chiari would not be charged with a felony. Instead, he faces two misdemeanor charges: operation of a boat under the influence and reckless or negligent operation of a boat.

“To now learn that the DA is only charging this man with a misdemeanor is offensive and unacceptable,” said the boy’s mother Debra Scott in a press release. “My son was shredded and nearly killed by this mans boat as he sped along a recreational waterway while intoxicated and he is going to be charged with a misdemeanor.”

The parents also questioned whether Chiari’s background as a former Oakland police officer influenced the district attorney’s decision to only charge him with misdemeanors.

KPIX 5 reached out to the San Mateo County DA’s office for comment on the case, but has yet to receive a response.