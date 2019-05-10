By Hoodline

In this edition: a Cow Hollow sports bar shuts down, moms get free sandwiches at Ike’s, and Ocean Beach gets a new breakfast option.

Closures

Cow Hollow

The Brick Yard (1787 Union St.)

Cow Hollow sports bar The Brick Yard is shuttering later this month after nine years in the neighborhood, Eater SF reports.

“We wanted to let all of you know that due to circumstances outside of our control, we will be closing for at least the summer, possibly for good, upon the conclusion of yet another Warriors Championship run,” the bar wrote on its Facebook page.

Until the doors close, The Brick Yard will still show all Warriors playoff games and host Trivia Tuesdays. “We would love to see as many of you as possible,” the Facebook post adds.

Specials

Tenderloin

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (901 Polk St.)

On Sunday, May 12, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all of its sandwiches for customers who bring by their moms. Sandwich options include the Robin Williams, with halal chicken, Italian dressing, mushrooms, and pepper jack, or the Golden State of Mind, with turkey, ham, sweet golden peppers, and cream cheese. Gluten-free and vegan sandwiches are also available.

To get the Mother’s Day deal, guests are asked to present this flyer; keep in mind that add-ons are still an additional charge.

Additions

Golden Gate Park

Breakfast at the Beach Chalet (1000 Great Hwy.)

The Beach Chalet is now serving breakfast every day from 9–11 a.m. Menu options include a house-cured corned beef hash with Yukon potato, sweet onion, peppers poached farm eggs and hollandaise as well as a roasted vegetable frittata with roasted mushrooms and cauliflower, caramelized onion, spinach, cheddar, and marinated tomatoes.

Customers who’ve worked up an appetite running, cycling or surfing can order the “Ocean Beach breakfast,” with three eggs, breakfast potatoes, a choice of chicken apple sausage, bacon or fruit, and sourdough toast. Sweets, mimosas and bellinis are also available.

And for Mother’s Day, the restaurant will serve some additional special items, like a pan-roasted striped bass with shrimp, an herb-parmesan polenta cake and haricots verts.