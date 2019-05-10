By Hoodline

With Mother’s Day arriving this Sunday, San Franciscans can expect a weekend packed with celebrations and family-friendly events.

Here are our top picks for getting out in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunset ‘Day Before Mother’s Day’ Mercantile

Still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, or just want an excuse to get outside and explore? Drop in on the Sunset Mercantile’s “Day Before Mother’s Day” event, featuring booths from local makers, merchants, artists, and food artisans, as well as a fleet of food trucks. Kids’ activities and live entertainment will also be part of the celebration.

When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: SF County Fair Building (9th Avenue & Lincoln Way)

Price: Free

Bayview Makers Mashup Market

Another big event featuring local producers, artists, and craftspeople is the Bayview Makers Mashup Market on Saturday, which is expected to feature more than 30 local makers, offering products ranging from ceramics to handmade soap. Other events include live craft and cooking demonstrations, pop-ups from local cafes and samples of wine, beer and spirits.

When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Public Glass, 1750 Armstrong Ave.

Price: Free

Tenderloin Museum’s Anniversary Day

Also on Saturday, the Tenderloin Museum is celebrating its fourth anniversary by teaming up with neighborhood partners to host a lineup of free events.

The community celebration day will feature performances and exhibitions by 826 Valencia, Larkin Street Youth Services, Skywatchers, Singers of the Street, Au Co Vietnamese Cultural Center, and the San Francisco Rock Project. Expect to enjoy singing, Vietnamese folk dancing, hip-hop and spoken word poetry, among other forms of neighborhood artistry.

When: Saturday, May 11, 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Where: Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St.

Price: Free

Rincon Hill Dog Park Pup Crawl

Instead of a pub crawl, friends of the Rincon Hill Dog Park can bring their furry family members along for a “pup crawl” on Saturday afternoon, with craft brews and wine tastings for the humans and tasty treats for the canines.

The event will start at Pawtrero Bathhouse & Feed Co. before making stops at three neighborhood businesses. It wraps up with a puppy play-date at Rincon Hill Dog Park, complete with a drawing for a dog groomer gift certificate.

When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Where: Rincon Hill Dog Park, nearby locations

Price: $30-$55

Mother’s Day Rose Show

Finally, the San Francisco Rose Society, in collaboration with the Golden Gate Rose Society, is bringing back the Mother’s Day Rose Show. Expect to see a variety of prize-winning blooms, with the opportunity to sniff and photograph the most beautiful blossoms.

When: Sunday, May 12, 12:30–4 p.m.

Where: Hall of Flowers, SF County Fair Building (9th & Lincoln avenues)

Price: Free