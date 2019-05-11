  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, California Highway Patrol, Missing Child, Oakland news, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing child who was abducted from Oakland.

3-year-old Ciara McCroey was abducted at around 8:10 p.m. by an unknown suspect in a silver 2005 Mercedez-Benz sedan with the California license plate 8GIY743.

The child is believed to be wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She has black black hair and brown eyes. She is listed as 3 feet, one inch tall, weighing 35 pounds.

The CHP advises anyone who may know the whereabouts of the child or the suspect vehicle to call 911.

