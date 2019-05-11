HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Police are searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a man early Saturday morning in Half Moon Bay.
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and cuts to his legs and torso shortly after midnight, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The victim told police that he had gotten into an altercation with an unknown suspect near the western end of Wave Avenue, by the beach or a field. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.
Deputies searched the area, but no suspects or witnesses were found. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
The suspect is identified as an Asian male, between 35 and 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, bald and clean-shaven.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
