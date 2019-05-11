SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old San Jose woman was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a crash on State Route 17 in Santa Clara County early Saturday morning left a teenager dead, authorities said.

Ashley Marie Oliver, 28, was driving a Chrysler minivan in the wrong direction on southbound state route 17 just south of Redwood Estates shortly after 2 a.m. when she crashed into a Toyota Corolla carrying five passengers ages 17 and 16, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old boy riding in the back seat of the Corolla died and three other passengers suffered major injuries that are not considered life threatening, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

Oliver was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not considered serious, then booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Fire crews responded just after 2:11 a.m. to the crash, according to a Santa Clara County Fire Department news release. Both vehicles were found with major damage and facing northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Crews extracted two trapped individuals, including the fatal victim. The other was taken to a trauma center, along with four others who were injured in the crash, the fire department said.

The fatal victim has not yet been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office. The passengers in the Corolla were from Fremont, Lee said, and some may not have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed