DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm structure fire at an apartment building displaced 13 residents on Sunday evening, according to the North County Fire Authority.

The fire broke out at a two story building on Mission St. near Templeton Ave. The first calls to 911 came in around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Thick, black smoke was coming out of the building and flames were shooting up from the roof.

Crews responded to put out the blaze and the ensuing activity blocked all of Mission St. in both directions to both cars and buses.

A fire at an apartment building in Daly City on Mission St near Templeton Ave has all of Mission St blocked in both directions. Buses are not running. We are waiting for more info from @dcfirefighters about exactly what happened.@KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/UqOJrQKlhc — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) May 13, 2019

Residents said that three apartments sit atop a Taekwondo studio. Shel Lane, the woman who lives in the front unit, told KPIX 5 reporter Katie Nielsen that she saw the smoke and flames when she arrived home from work and immediately thought about her children inside.

“They don’t know what’s going on. They don’t smell anything because we are in another unit. So, thank God they’re safe, we’re safe,” Lane said.

The NCFA said the fire was knocked down by around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that no residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze. The American Red Cross was at the scene to help the displaced residents find a place to sleep for the night.

Firefighters were doing what they call “overhaul,” essentially pulling out parts of the roof to make sure they have put out all of the fire’s hot spots. Fire investigators were on their way Sunday evening to determine the cause of the fire.