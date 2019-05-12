Filed Under:Carjacking, Crime, El Cerrito, Oakland police


OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The case of a carjacking that prompted an Amber Alert when it was reported that a 3-year-old child in the vehicle Saturday night took a new turn on Sunday when Oakland police reported they had arrested the child’s father for filing a false police report.

“OPD Investigators have arrested the father of the 3 yr old for filing a false police report,” the department said in an e-mail and post on Twitter.

“Earlier in the day the 3 yr old was w/ father, but at the time the vehicle was stolen the 3 yr old was safe w/ mother. Father lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly.”

Police on Saturday night issued the Amber Alert after the carjacking was reported in Oakland.

A carjacker crashed a silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan, near the intersection of Carlson Boulevard and San Pablo Avenue. (CBS)

The suspect was spotted and pursued by authorities around 11:40 p.m., before crashing the vehicle, a silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan, near the intersection of Carlson Boulevard and San Pablo Avenue before midnight after a short chase, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene but there was no one else in the car.

Police found 3-year-old Ciara McCroey in safe condition about two hours later.

