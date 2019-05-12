



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The case of a carjacking that prompted an Amber Alert when it was reported that a 3-year-old child in the vehicle Saturday night took a new turn on Sunday when Oakland police reported they had arrested the child’s father for filing a false police report.

“OPD Investigators have arrested the father of the 3 yr old for filing a false police report,” the department said in an e-mail and post on Twitter.

“Earlier in the day the 3 yr old was w/ father, but at the time the vehicle was stolen the 3 yr old was safe w/ mother. Father lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly.”

Police on Saturday night issued the Amber Alert after the carjacking was reported in Oakland.

The suspect was spotted and pursued by authorities around 11:40 p.m., before crashing the vehicle, a silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan, near the intersection of Carlson Boulevard and San Pablo Avenue before midnight after a short chase, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene but there was no one else in the car.

Police found 3-year-old Ciara McCroey in safe condition about two hours later.

