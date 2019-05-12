SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ground was broken Friday on a nine-story, 143-apartment building in the Mission District designed to provide permanent affordable housing for low-income families.

The building, dubbed Casa Adelante, will be built on a vacant and underutilized parcel at 1990 Folsom St. as a mixed-use development with space for the arts, nonprofits and early child care and education.

“When voters passed the Affordable Housing Bond in 2015, this was the exact type of project we were looking to create for our low-income families,” Mayor London Breed said in a news release.

More than half of the apartments will be two- and three-bedroom apartments for families. The ground floor will feature Mission-based arts and cultural organizations Galería de la Raza and HOMEY, plus a licensed child care center operated by the Felton Institute.

Families are expected to be able to start moving in to Casa Adelante sometime in early 2021.

The Mission Economic Development Agency and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation are partners in this development. They enlisted Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects to design the project.

