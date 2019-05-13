HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Two men were shot in unincorporated Hayward on Saturday night, an Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman said.
The police received a report of the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 25100 block of Second Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.
Investigators are trying to “piece together” the accounts of the “not very cooperative” victims, Kelly said.
He said that deputies determined the two men had been walking on the street on when a suspect began firing at them.
They were injured but are expected to survive. Kelly said that bullets also struck cars nearby.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.