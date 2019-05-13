OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A key vote is scheduled for the plan for a new waterfront ballpark for the Oakland Athletics.
Port commissioners will vote on a preliminary term sheet with the new team. It’s a framework for negotiations over the property the A’s want to lease at Howard Terminal.
The plan includes a 35,000-seat ballpark, plus housing and retail space at the 50-acre site.
The A’s would have four years to complete environmental studies and traffic mitigation plans, and to work through city land use and permit processes.
Opponents of the deal say that development can’t coexist with a working port.
“The idea of putting 4,000 expensive housing units right next to a heavy industry, those two don’t go together. There’s gonna be a conflict,” Marine Engineers Beneficial Association Executive Vice President Adam Vokac said.
But, the team disagrees.
“We think there can be an amazing new ballpark at Howard Terminal on the waterfront as well as a vibrant port in Oakland at the same time. We don’t think they’re mutually exclusive,” Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval said.
The A’s are hoping to play ball in the new park by 2023.