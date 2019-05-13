RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Four people were shot within 90 minutes in three separate shootings in Richmond late Sunday night, according to police.
The first of the shootings were reported at 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Esmond Avenue, the second a short time later at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Nevin Avenue and the third in the 4600 block of Portreo Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Lt. Matt Stonebraker said.
All four victims were transported to hospitals, according to Stonebraker, who didn’t have an update on their conditions Monday morning.
Stonebraker said there is no threat to the public and all three shootings appear to be unrelated to each other. Police are investigating all of the shootings and no suspects are in custody.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.