SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday evening, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 7:47 p.m. in the 1100 block of Gilman Avenue.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the homicide, but they have not released his name or what led to the stabbing.

The name of the victim is not yet being released by the medical examiner’s office, pending notification of his next of kin.

