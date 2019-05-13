OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Sonya Curry faces a big decision this week — What jersey does she wear to Game One of the NBA Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trailblazers?

She could wear a Warriors No. 30 jersey in support of her son, Steph, or the choice could be a No. 31 Portland jersey in support of her son, Seth. What’s a mom to do.

For the first time in NBA history, brothers find themselves squaring off in the Western Conference Finals.

“I talked to him last night (before the Trailblazers Game 7 showdown with Denver) and then he texted me right after the game,” Seth told reporters. “He said — ‘I’ll see you Tuesday.’ I’m looking forward to it.”

Seth Curry has been a key contributor off the Portland bench and has been shooting from the three-point line better in the playoffs than his older and more famous brother. Seth has hit on 15-of-36 from beyond the arc for a 41.6 percent while Steph has had an icy touch, hitting on 45 of 116 for 37.1 percent.

There will also likely be times the two brothers will be guarding each other, turning the conference finals into a pickup game on the driveway of their boyhood home.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Seth said. “It’s hard to believe right now. For so many years I watched Steph play in the Western Conference Finals, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd. It’s going top be fun to be out there on the court, competing, to get to the Finals.”

“It’s a dream come true for us two, but our family is going to have a lot of fun too,” he said.

Especially, Sonya Curry and her wardrobe choice.

The Currys are the seventh pair of brothers to face off in the NBA playoffs, and the first ever to face off in the Western Conference Finals.