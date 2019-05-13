HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon where the suspects remain at large, according to authorities.
Police said the incident happened on the 28000 block of Capitola Street in Hayward at about 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities did not have many details to offer, but said that no officers or residents were injured during the incident.
Police did not confirm whether any of the suspects were hit by gunfire from the officers or what led the officer to discharge their weapon. The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.
Police were working to get a detailed description of the suspects and the vehicle to distribute to the public as the investigation into the incident continues.
KPIX 5 is following this breaking story and will provide additional details as police make more information available.