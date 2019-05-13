SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CNN) – Shares of San Francisco-based Uber plunged on the first full day of trading for the rideshare app as a deepening trade battle between the U.S. and China pulled the entire market down sharply Monday.
Shares of Uber fell nearly 8 percent in early trading following a dismal debut Friday. The stock is now down about 15 percent from its initial public offering price of $45.
Uber is facing a lot of skepticism about its ability to make money anytime soon as it battles with rival Lyft for market share in the US.
Lyft, which went public in March, has been a Wall Street dud too. That stock fell 6% Monday and is now down more than 33% from its IPO price.
Uber and Lyft weren’t helped by growing trade tension between the US and China either. The broader market fell sharply Monday morning after China responded to a US increase on tariffs for
Chinese exports with higher tariffs of its own on US goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 550 points by mid-morning.
