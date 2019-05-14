PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Two 20-year-old men have been charged with attempted murder and related crimes in connection with a shooting in Pittsburg last Thursday, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.
Jose Virgen and Christian Benitez allegedly shot a person in the 200 block of Warren Way around 3:30 p.m.
Arriving officers located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower torso who was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition Thursday night.
Investigators determined that the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle headed west on Willow Pass Road and pursued it through Bay Point.
The vehicle eventually stopped and Benitez and Virgen were taken into custody with assistance from a K-9 unit.
They’ve been charged with six counts of attempted murder as well as street terrorism, all felonies, and one count each of possession of a machine gun. Virgen was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and Benitez was charged with fleeing a police officer while driving recklessly.
Both defendants are scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburg.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.