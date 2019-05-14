Filed Under:Bayview District, Drive By Shooting, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 23-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:06 p.m. in the first block of Osceola Lane, located near Hilltop Park.

The woman was stopped at a stop sign when a vehicle with two people in it pulled alongside hers and at least one person inside it opened fire, according to police.

The suspects fled toward La Salle Avenue after the shooting and the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

