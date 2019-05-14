BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A man is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash that left a teenager injured in Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers arrived to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision around 3:27 p.m. at Brentwood Blvd. and Fir St. The crash caused the roadway to be closed for nearly two hours.
Investigation revealed that the 14-year-old victim was walking along the shoulder of Brentwood Blvd. when he began suffering a medical emergency. The victim began moving into the southbound lane of Brentwood Blvd., where he was struck by a Ford F250 truck.
The victim’s injuries at the scene were moderate, police said, but he was flown to Oakland Children’s Hospital.
The driver, a 58-year-old male from Brentwood, remained on the scene as police conducted a DUI investigation. He was taken into custody after authorities performed sobriety tests.